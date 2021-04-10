Ram Charan is all praises for power star Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab; Congratulates and thanks the team for it

Following Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan took to his Twitter space and heaped praises for Vakeel Saab satrring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role.

Ever since the release of Tollywood film Vakeel Saab, social media is flooded with messages from fans and celebrities who are lauding the film on Twitter. Now, Ram Charan took to his Instagram space and heaped praises on the courtroom drama. Congratulating the team and thanking them for it, Ram Charan stated that he enjoyed watching it and mentioned that it is a film which will stay in the minds of people even after the film gets over.

Ram Charan wrote, “Few performances are not just enjoyed while watching but leave you with a thought even after the film is over. Kalyan Babai yours in Vakeel Saab was one such. Prakash Raj Garu, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya you guys were brilliant. Thaman SS what a background score. PS Vinod Garu excellent camera work. Venu Sriram Garu thank you for giving us Vakeel Saab and Dil Raju Garu and Shirish Garu for putting all this together.” See post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Also Read: PICS: Pooja Hegde looks stunning in a monochromatic outfit as she gets papped after dubbing session

Directed by Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab is the official Telugu remake of National Award winning Hindi film titled Pink. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Vakeel Saab also has Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya in the lead roles, while Shruti Haasan and Prakash Raj were seen playing key supporting roles. Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be next seen in the magnum opus RRR with Jr NTR and . Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a historical fiction. He will also be seen playing an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×