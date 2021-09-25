Ram Charan is all set for pawsome weekend as he welcomes a new furry friend Rhyme; SEE PICS

Ram Charan has welcomed his second pet dog on Saturday. The actor took to Instagram and shared a series of adorable pictures with his furry ball, which are the best thing on the internet currently. He named his little pup Rhyme. From kissing to cuddling with Rhyme, he is all hearts for the little one and we just can't take our eyes from them.

He shared the pictures with a lot of heart emojis in the caption and fans can’t help but go gaga over the cuteness of it all. These pictures are currently going viral as fans are sharing it on social media platforms. It is to be noted that Ram Charan already has a pet dog Jack Russell Terrier named Brat, which is big and terrific.

Recently, even Samantha and Dhanush have introduced their pet dogs to the world. While sam became a pet parent second time with Pitbull Saasha, Dhanush welcomed two huskies.

On the work front, Ram Charan has three exciting projects in his bag. He is currently working on the Koratala Siva directorial Acharya, alongside his father Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde. He has wrapped up shoot for the much anticipated RRR movie alongside Jr. NTR, directed by SS Rajamouli. Ram Charan will soon start filming for another pan-Indian venture RC15 with Kiara Advani, directed by Shankar. Although shoots are wrapped up, the makers are yet to announce the release dates of Acharya and RRR.