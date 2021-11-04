Inside Photos: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan & others switch on their party mode as they celebrate a lit Diwali

Ram Charan is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The star often shares pictures from his personal and professional life on Instagram. Ram is currently awaiting the release of the biggest film of his career so far titled ‘RRR’ directed by SS Rajamouli and also costars NTR Jr., Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt amongst others. Ram took to Instagram and shared a lovely family picture with Allu Arjun and other members of the family. The picture is taken at a lavish family celebration which is lit up brightly.

Along with the picture, Ram wrote in the caption, ‘Happy Diwali’ as he wished his fans and followers. Ram Charan was recently spotted in Mumbai after he finished the first schedule of his forthcoming venture temporarily titled ‘RC 15’ which costars Kiara Advani and is directed by maverick filmmaker Shankar. Makers of RRR recently revealed a massive glimpse of the film and the visuals promise to be an epic experience. SS Rajamouli is shorthand for spectacle and grandeur, especially after the Baahubali franchise. The glimpse showcased some breathtaking visuals and also a tiger that leaps towards the screen.

Take a look:

Ram visited Puneeth Rajkumar’s house recently and paid homage to the late actor by meeting his brother. Speaking about the deceased actor with media, Ram said, “Puneeth garu is the most warmest and loving person I ever met. He comes to my house and treats us like guest, he owns everybody with so much love. I remind me what it is to be a human being, we love you Puneeth garu wherever you are. We miss you always.”

