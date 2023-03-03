Ram Charan, Allu Arjun pose for a family picture

Telugu superstars and cousins Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are two renowned names in the Indian South industry. Both the actors are known and appreciated for their amazing acting skills as well as charming and down-to-earth personalities. It won't be wrong if we say that acting is in their blood.

Ram Charan is the son of actor Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun is son of film producer Allu Aravind who happens to be Chiranjeevi's brother in law. Both the cousins were seen together in Vamsi Paidipally's action thriller Yevadu which went on to become the highest-grossing Telugu film in 2014.

Celebrating the bond between the cousins, we have a throwback picture where both Ram Charan and Allu Arjun were seen reuniting with their family. The picture featured Chiranjeevi and others.

About Ram Charan

Ram Charan started his career with Puri Jagannadh's action film Chirutha in 2007 in which he played the character of a man who is seeking revenge of his father's death. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South for this movie. His second movie in 2009 Magadheera, directed by SS Rajamoul, too was a commercial success.

He made his Bollywood debut in year 2013 with Zanjeer opposite Priyanka Chopra.

He is currently making headlines because of his performance in the SS Rajamouli directed film RRR, which was released in 2022 and became a huge success, not only in India but also overseas.

About Allu Arjun

Arjun made his debut with Gangotri in 2003 but rose to fame with his cult classic movie Arya in 2004 which was made into a second part Arya 2 in 2009. Some of his notable works include Vedam, Julayi, Race Gurram, S/O Satyamurthy, Rudhramadevi, Sarrainodu, DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and many more.

His performance in Pushpa: The Rise grabbed a lot of eyeballs and became a big hit. Currently, he is working on Pushpa: The Rule

