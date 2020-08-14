Ram Charan, Allu Arjun & Varun Tej get candid as they engage in conversation during Niharika’s engagement

Photos of the stars from the engagement surfaced online and in a jiffy, they went viral on social media.

By now we all know that Niharika Konideli got engaged to Chaitanya in a grand engagement ceremony yesterday, which had the mega family as invitees. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi were some of the biggies of Tollywood who took part in the ceremony. Photos of the stars from the engagement surfaced online and in a jiffy, they went viral on social media. Some beautiful candid moments were also captured by photographer Joseph Radhik.

In this photo, Tollywood biggies Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Varun Konidela can be seen together as they took part in the ceremony. Due to the ongoing pandemic, they all were seen wearing facemasks as a precaution. While Ram Charan was seen in a crisp ask kurta, Allu Arjun was seen in a black shirt with a signature tiger print on it. On the other hand, the bride’s sister Varun was seen in an embellished white kurta.

Fans and followers of Niharika took to social media after the pictures of the engagement surfaced online and congratulated the couple. During the ceremony, Niharika was seen in a blue embroidered lehenga with a purple dupatta and the outfit with diamond jewellery, while Chaitanya opted for a dark-coloured sherwani. Niharika and Chaitanya, who have created a cute hashtag for them as #NisChay, are expected to tie the knot early next year. The actress introduced Chaitanya in June this year by sharing some adorable pictures.

