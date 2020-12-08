Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej having a gala time in THESE photos during Niharika’s Sangeet is unmissable

The wedding of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda has been making the headlines ever since Niharika announced the news about her relationship on social media.

The big day for Niharika Konidela is almost here and almost all Tollywood biggies are in Udaipur, taking part in the pre-wedding ceremonies. Photos of the same have made it to social media. Now, photos of all the siblings and cousins having a gala time during the Sangeet night have surfaced online. In the photos, the top actors of Tollywood including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej and Niharika can be seen setting the dance floor on fire.

The wedding of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda has been making the headlines ever since Niharika announced the news about her relationship on social media. A wedding invitation of Niharika was also leaked on social media, which showed the wedding date as December 9. Last evening, photos of all the Tollywood biggies from Udaipur airport came up as they all travelled to take part in the wedding.

While Allu Arjun shared photo of himself with his family in a private jet, photos of Ram Charan, Upasana and Chiranjeevi from the Udaipur airport were also seen. It is expected that more such star-studded photos will be shared by the actors on the social media space. Niharika announced her relationship with Chaitanya JV by sharing an adorable photo with him. Chaitanya is the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao.

