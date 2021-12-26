Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej & other mega family members pose for perfect fam-jam pic at Christmas party

Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaishnav Tej, Niharika Konidela and others gathered to celebrate Christmas 2021. Ram Charan and Upasana hosted a party at their home in Hyderabad attended by the mega family members. Charan's wife Upasana and AA's wife Sneha can also be seen in a picture-perfect family photo.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Sneha wrote, "Merry Christmas from us to you!. This stunning photo of mega cousins is all about family love. The south stars gather together every year to celebrate Christmas with their cousins. Well, the magic of Christmas clearly fills joy and laughter in our lives.

Take a look at the photo:

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is basking in the success of his recently released film, Pushpa: The Rise. Also starring Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa has managed to set many box office records with its massive response.

On the other hand, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his magnum opus RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli. Co-starring Jr NTR, RRR is releasing on January 7, 2021.

RRR is a period drama set in India during the 1920s, revolving around the inspiring journey of two of India`s freedom fighters - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Bheem.

Also Read: Nayanthara cannot take her eyes off Vignesh Shivan in this Christmas special photo and it's all things cute