Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej & others pose for perfect family portrait at Niharika Konidela's engagement

The Mega family cousins Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Varun Tej and others looked happy as they posed for a picture-perfect family moment to celebrate Niharika's engagement.
Actress and daughter of Nagendra Babu, Niharika Konidela got engaged to her partner Chaitanya JV, yesterday in Hyderabad. The engagement ceremony was attended only by a few close friends and family members of the couple. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Upasana and others graced the engagement ceremony in their best stylish appearance. Varun Tej shared a beautiful post as he welcomed Chaitanya to the family. He wrote, "And this happened!! My baby sis gets engaged! Welcome to the family bava." Ram Charan and Allu Arjun also congratulated the couple on their new beginning. 

A few photos from the engagement ceremony have surfaced on social media and the couple looks adorable together. However, one of the photos that has caught everyone's attention is the mega family members posing for a perfect family portrait. One can see, the Mega family cousins looking happy like never before as they pose for a picture-perfect family moment to celebrate Niharika's engagement. Niharika made her relationship official with Chaitanya JV on social media with an adorable post and captioned it "Mine".  The couple is set to tie the knot early next year. Chaitanya is the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao.  

Meanwhile, Niharika will be seen in a special show titled ‘Bapu Bommaki Pelli’. The teaser of the show was released recently and it also features Naga Babu. 

She has acted in films like ‘Oka Manasu’, ‘Suryakantam’, and ‘Happy Wedding. 

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple! 

