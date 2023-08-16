Ram Charan and Game Changer team celebrate Shankar’s birthday on sets; PHOTOS

One of the most successful filmmakers in the history of Tamil cinema, S Shankar, will be celebrating his 60th birthday tomorrow. The director has made some of the all-time classics in Tamil cinema that went on to achieve pan-Indian success when pan-India was not such a heavily used term like it is today.

As the director is celebrating his birthday tomorrow, August 17, the celebrations have already begun today itself. His Game Changer team celebrated his birthday today itself on the sets of the film in Begumpet.

Ram Charan along with the Game Changer team celebrate the film’s director S Shankar’s birthday

The entire team of Game Changer came together to celebrate S Shankar’s birthday while they were on sets in Begumpet, Hyderabad. The pictures and videos from the birthday celebrations have been going viral on social media. Front and center to celebrate his director’s birthday was Game Changer’s leading man, Ram Charan.

The film’s producer, Dil Raju, was also present on the sets for the birthday celebrations, as is evident from the shared pictures. In a video shared from the sets, Ram Charan can be seen shaking hands and wishing his director on his special day.

S Shankar is helming two mega projects simultaneously with Game Changer and Indian 2

Shankar made his debut in the early 90s and has continued to be one of the most successful directors in Tamil cinema throughout these years. His first film was the Arjun starrer Gentleman. The director did not hold back with his vision and went all out with his subject matter in all the films that he has done to date.

Shankar’s films are looked forward to for the grandeur and larger-than-life feel that he manages to provide with his big-budget mega blockbusters. He has two films lined up for release next year: Game Changer and Indian 2. For the latter, he will reunite again with Kamal Haasan for the sequel to their 1996 film, Indian.

Game Changer will mark S Shankar’s first collaboration with Ram Charan. The film will also star Kiara Advani. There had been certain rumors going around that Ram Charan would appear in the film with seven getups.

