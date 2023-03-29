Ram Charan and his wife take off to Dubai for an exquisite couple’s vacation

Ram Charan has been going through the best part of his career off late with the phenomenal success of RRR and the hectic Hollywood parties and media interactions leading up to the recently concluded academy awards in Los Angeles. He has been going through a gruelling schedule packed with back-to-back film shoots and media interaction tours. It seems that Ram Charan and his wife have decided to take a break to spend some quality time with each other in Dubai away from all the crazy work commitments.



Right after being facilitated by the whole industry on his birthday function recently, Ram Charan has decided to take a small break from the noise surrounding his upcoming projects with his wife. Upasana Kamineni, his wife took to her Instagram stories to share updates with fans and loved ones about their surprise sabbatical. In the story, we can see Ram Charan and his wife having some quiet time with their pet dogs in a private aircraft headed to Dubai. The media also caught them at the airport leaving for an indefinite holiday.

Upcoming films and expectations

There have been many projects already announced with Ram Charan in the lead. Recently the team of Shankar’s Game Changer put out the title of this Ram Charan starrer on his birthday. The film is reportedly a big-budget action entertainer co-starring Kiara Advani in the lead. There are also reports of the now tentatively titled “RC 16”, of which no major details have been announced as of now. SS Rajamouli has also confirmed a possible sequel to RRR but any official news has not come out on that front.

