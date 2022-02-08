Ram Charan and his wife Upasana make a stylish appearance at Manish Malhotra's house; PICS

South superstar Ram Charan is surely a heartthrob. His upcoming movie RRR which also features Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt has already made a buzz around the town even ahead of its release. The 36-year-old actor and his wife Upasana Kamineni are currently in Mumbai. On Tuesday, the stylish couple was clicked by the paparazzi at the celebrated designer Manish Malhotra’s residence. The couple looked like a dream in their stylish attires as they arrived for a get-together at Malhotra’s residence.

In the photos, Ram Charan wore a black outfit from head to toe and looked handsome as usual. He completed his look with white shoes. His wife Upasana donned a white dress with red floral prints and brown nude color heels. With subtle makeup and loose curls, she was looking stunning. The couple too posed for the paparazzi and flashed their best smiles to the cameras. Ram Charan and Upasana are one of the most stylish couples of the entertainment fraternity.



Ram Charan’s upcoming film RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli. The story of the film revolves around two Indian revolutionaries. Next, he will reunite with Pushpa: The Rise’s director Sukumar, which is yet to be titled. This will mark their second collaboration together after the 2018 film Rangasthalam. On the other hand, his wife Upasana Kamineni is an entrepreneur and Vice-Chairperson of a health and wellness magazine.

