Ram Charan and his wife Upasana step out for midweek lunch date to spend quality time; PHOTO

Ram Charan and Upasana took time off their schedule to catch-up over a lunch date and spend quality time together.

Mega Power star Ram Charan is a well known actor and influential personality in Tollywood. Earning recognition as a popular star, Ram Charan is a real life gentleman and a devoted husband. Their social media handles are filled with hearts for each other, which sets major couple goals. Ram Charan and Upasana are one of the most adorable and beloved couple of Telugu cinema. Upasana often shares cute photos with her dear husband. This latest photo of Ram Charan and Upasana is literally all things cute.

Upasana took to Instagram and shared a lunch date photo. As the lockdown has been relaxed, Ram Charan went on a quick lunch date with his wife before he gets back to his busy schedule of shootings. Sharing a picture of Ram Charan and her at a restaurant, Upasana Konidela took to social media and wrote, “Mid week. Lunch break. Lunch date. Haven’t done this in sooooo long. (sic)” In the picture, the actor can be seen sporting the moustache he grew for RRR and dressed in a simple white shirt and jeans. Upasana can be seen in a red floral top paired with olive green chinos. The couple looked happy as they posed for the click, clearly getting it out of the way before spending the afternoon together.

On the work front, Ram Charan is currently filming for two of the highly anticipated movies Acharya and RRR. The young actor is sharing screen space with his father Chiranjeevi for Acharya. Ram Charan is essaying the role of the freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju, while Jr. NTR is playing the freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in RRR. is the leading lady. RRR is bankrolled by DVV Entertainments.

Credits :Upasana Konidela Instagram

