Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer sports drama movie RC16 to be titled Peddi; REPORT

Ram Charan is all set to continue shooting for his movie RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. According to a recent report, the film is likely to be titled Peddi.

As per a report by Times Now, the Ram Charan-starrer sports drama, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, is expected to have the catchy title Peddi. The report claims that the makers are pleased with the title as it aptly aligns with the movie’s storyline.

The report further states that the film is set in a specific time period in Uttarandhra, with the title providing a thematic connection. Apparently, the title resonates well with Charan’s character in the film and is expected to create a strong impact on the audience.

While the makers are also considering other title options, Ram Charan is reportedly happy with the title Peddi. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

The much-anticipated movie, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, marks Janhvi Kapoor 's first collaboration with the RRR actor. The actress, who debuted in 2024 with Devara, continues her journey in Telugu cinema with this upcoming sports drama.

Additionally, the movie features Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in a key role, with AR Rahman composing the musical tracks and background score. According to various reports, Ram Charan is expected to join the film for a brief schedule by the end of January.

In other news, Ram Charan was last seen playing the lead role in the movie Game Changer . Released on January 10, 2025, the political action drama was directed by Shankar.

The film revolves around the story of an honest IAS officer who sets out to conduct fair elections by eradicating corruption from the political system. As the officer spearheads this mission, he crosses paths with a corrupt politician, resulting in a fierce battle between them.

Moreover, the movie features Ram Charan in dual roles as father and son. It also stars actors such as Kiara Advani, Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, and many others in pivotal roles.

