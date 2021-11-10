Ram Charan and Jr NTR chilling in between the song shoot on the sets of RRR is a delightful view; SEE PIC

The makers of RRR have released an unseen candid photo of Jr NTR and Ram Charan chilling on the sets and it is an absolute treat. One can see, the lead actors smiling ear to ear in between the Naatu Naatu song shoot. Sharing the photo on Twitter, RRR makers wrote, "A delightful snap of our Mass Ka Masters Chilling in between the song shoot !!."

RRR's second song Naatu Naatu is releasing today at 4 PM. Said to be a high voltage dance number, the song has been titled Naacho Naacho in Hindi. The music for the film is by legend M. M. Keeravaani and the Telugu version of the song has been sung by Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava and lyrics by Chandrabose.

Take a look at the latest candid photo of Ram Charan and Jr NTR:

RRR will hit the screens on January 7, 2022. The Pan-India project also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson in important roles.

The story of the film is V. Vijayendra Prasad, while K.K. Senthil Kumar is the DOP and Sreekar Prasad is the editor.

Since RRR is releasing on Jan 7, the makers of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata have postponed their film's release to April 1, 2022. Earlier, the action-entertainer was scheduled for Sankranthi 2022 release.