Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR: Makers urge people to get tested for COVID 19 if they have symptoms

As the nation is fighting the second wave of COVID 19, almost all states of India have imposed new lockdown rules since the number of positive cases are increasing day by day. However, it is also being widely reported that people are not getting tested even if they show symptoms of the virus. Taking to their Twitter space, the makers of the upcoming Tollywood film RRR have urged their fans and followers to get tested if they show any symptoms. The makers also noted how severe the situation is.

They released a note which read, “It's surprising that there are still many who are hesitant and afraid to get tested even when they have #COVID19 symptoms. These are the causes leading to hospitalization, lung infections and at times death, especially in rural areas and municipalities. Kindly don't neglect. The disease is nothing to be embarrassed about as it is having an adverse effect on the wide population, including many of our family and friends.”

Let’s spread awareness about #COVID19 and Vaccination. Be cautious. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/LXTTzSqWFA — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) April 27, 2021

RRR is a pan Indian film directed by sensational filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The film is touted to be historical fiction. It has Ram Charan, Jr NTR and as the lead actors, while Ajay Devgan will be seen playing a key role. The film also has Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson playing crucial roles. It was announced by the makers that the film will hit the big screens on October 13 this year. However, the release date may get postponed owing to the COVID 19 situation.

