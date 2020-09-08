Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR Vs Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam: Which Tollywood magnum opus are you waiting to watch?

With the continues announcement of mega-budget films in the South film industry, take this poll and let us know, which Telugu magnum opus are you waiting to watch. RRR or Radhe Shyam?

Well, it looks like Tollywood filmmakers are on a spree of producing magnum ops films. After the successful Baahubali franchise, several period drama and big budget films have come up in the industry including Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Now, there’s a line up of big budget films in the Telugu film industry including Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam and Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR. Other than these, a new film in a mammoth budget has also been announced with Prabhas in the lead role titled Adipurush.

Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film is bankrolled by UV Creations. Recently, the makers revealed that they have resumed with the shooting after it was put on halt for more than five months. They also recently shared the film’s first look poster, which was regal. Radhe Shyam will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Reportedly, the makers are eyeing to release it in 2021.

On the other hand, RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles is directed by SS Rajamouli. The film stars as the leading lady, while Irish actors Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson will be seen playing pivotal roles. The film will be a historic drama, which narrates the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. The makers of RRR are also planning to release the film in 2021.

