Ram Charan and Jr NTR starr RRR team donates huge number of Personal Protective Equipment amid COVID 19 crisis

Team RRR directed by SS Rajamouli, has contributed huge number of Personal Protective Equipment for COVID 19 crisis.

The team RRR, which has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, has donated a huge number of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) face masks, gloves and other protective gear to the police and healthcare workers who have been working round the clock to keep the virus from spreading. Talking during an interview, RRR director SS Rajamouli confirmed that the makers aalong with the team members have contributed their bit for this cause.

As far as the film is concerned, since it is not possible to shoot the film in the current scenario, the makers are working from home to record the dialogues. It was revealed by Madhan Karky, who is writing the Tamil lyrics for the film. He recently took to his Twitter space and posted a photo of their recording sessions. In the photo, the film’s composer MM Keeravani, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli were seen.

Recently, it was reported that the makers have approached Thalapathy Vijay for a cameo. Other than Jr NTR and Ram charan, RRR also stars Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. The film, which is a historic drama, will be based on the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. While Ram Charan will play the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju, NTR will play that of Komaram Bheem. It is expected that this film will be magnificent as it is being made on a huge budget of Rs 350 crore.

Credits :123Telugu

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More