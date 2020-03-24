Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR motion poster all set to be UNVEILED tomorrow

SS Rajamouli's Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR's title poster and motion poster will be revealed tomorrow by the makers.

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR, which has megastar Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles is one of the most awaited movies of Tollywood. Now, it has been revealed that the film’s title poster and motion poster will be unveiled by the makers on the occasion of Ugadi, which happens to be tomorrow. Since RRR is the first film of the director after his blockbuster Baahubali, all eyes are on the mega budget venture.

At a time when people are being at home, observing self quarantine, this revelation has come as an exciting news to Tollywood fans. Ever since Ram Charan announced the news on his social media handle, it has been making rounds, as people are sharing it across all social media platforms. According to Rajamouli, the film is set in the pre-independent India. While Bollywood star will be paired with Ram Charan in this multi-starrer, English actor Olivia Morris will play Jennifer, and romance Junior NTR on screen. However, it was reported recently that Alia Bhatt will not be a part of the film anymore. No official information has been made on it yet.

Meanwhile, Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson will also be seen in the movie. The movie is set against the pre-independence era and RRR is a story based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan is playing the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju and NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. It has been reported that the movie is being made in a whopping budget of Rs 350.

