Ram Charan and Jr NTR's massive 'Indian Blockbuster' RRR to re-release in cinemas before 95th Oscar results?
Will Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR re-release before the 95th Academy Award result? Here is all you need to know.
Ever since the announcement, SS Rajamouli's period action drama, RRR has been a topic of discussion among movie buffs. Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer has won hearts not just in India, but across the globe as well. Now, ever since the Naatu Naatu song from the film was nominated at the Oscars in the 'Best Original song' category, movie buffs have been rooting for the drama to bag an Academy Award. New speculation regarding the blockbuster has started doing the rounds.
The newest buzz around the drama suggests that the makers plan to re-release RRR before the 95th Oscar's results are announced. As per reports, the makers are shortlisting the theatres' list, language versions, and timings for its re-release. The Academy Awards are slated to be held on 12th March this year at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Naatu Naatu is in the running alongside tracks like, 'Applause', 'Hold My Hand', and 'Lift Me Up' in the Original Song Category. For the unaware, Naatu Naatu has been composed by M. M. Keeravani and crooned by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The single has been picturized on the protagonists, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR. RRR added another feather to its cap by becoming the first Indian and regional film to be nominated for Oscars under this category.
RRR storyline
The SS Rajamouli's directorial has been co-written by V. Vijayendra Prasad. RRR shares the fictitious story of two legendary revolutionaries- Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, played by Jr. NTR. It chronicles their fight for their country back in the 1920s. Aside from Ram Charan, and Jr NTR, the film's cast includes Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris, in secondary roles, along with others. Produced by D. V. V. Danayya, M.M. Keeravani is a part of the crew as the music director. A. Sreekar Prasad is the head of the editing department, whereas K. K. Senthil Kumar has cranked the camera for the film. Released in India on 25 March 2022, RRR became the third-highest-grossing Indian film and the second-highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide.
MM Keeravani honoured with Padma Shri
The RRR composer MM Keeravani was recently honored with the fourth highest civilian award of the country, Padma Shri. Overwhelmed by the great honor, he took to Twitter and dropped a heartfelt note that read, "Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion."
