Ram Charan and Jr NTR's massive 'Indian Blockbuster' RRR to re-release in cinemas before 95th Oscar results?

Ever since the announcement, SS Rajamouli's period action drama, RRR has been a topic of discussion among movie buffs. Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer has won hearts not just in India, but across the globe as well. Now, ever since the Naatu Naatu song from the film was nominated at the Oscars in the 'Best Original song' category, movie buffs have been rooting for the drama to bag an Academy Award. New speculation regarding the blockbuster has started doing the rounds.

The newest buzz around the drama suggests that the makers plan to re-release RRR before the 95th Oscar's results are announced. As per reports, the makers are shortlisting the theatres' list, language versions, and timings for its re-release. The Academy Awards are slated to be held on 12th March this year at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Naatu Naatu is in the running alongside tracks like, 'Applause', 'Hold My Hand', and 'Lift Me Up' in the Original Song Category. For the unaware, Naatu Naatu has been composed by M. M. Keeravani and crooned by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The single has been picturized on the protagonists, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR. RRR added another feather to its cap by becoming the first Indian and regional film to be nominated for Oscars under this category.