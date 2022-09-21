Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR team reacts to not being selected for Oscars; Read on to know more

RRR's US distributor, Dylan Marchetti, told Variety that he will launch a full campaign for the film. He will be calling on the 10,000 members of the Academy to vote for RRR in all categories. The film will be submitted for nominations under Best Picture, Original Screenplay (SS Rajamouli and V Vijayendra Prasad), Lead Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Supporting Actors (Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt) Original Song (Naatu Naatu) Original Score (MM Keeravani) Cinematography (KK Senthilkumar).

SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR's film RRR, which received love from all around the globe, was highly anticipated to be in the Oscars 2022. But it was snubbed by the Film Federation of India as the Gujarati film Chhellow Show was chosen as official India's entry to the Oscars. According to reports, the US distributor, Variance Films, for RRR has requested the Academy to consider the film 'in all categories.

Speaking with Variety, Variance Films president Dylan Marchetti said, “Over the last six months, we have seen the joy that SS Rajamouli’s RRR has brought to global audiences. We have seen the film gross over Rs 140 million worldwide to become one of India’s highest-grossing films of all time and become the first film in history to trend globally on Netflix for over 14 weeks. We have seen the film fill up theaters with cheering audiences months after its initial release, including the historic TCL Chinese IMAX theater in Hollywood, where it will play next Friday to an audience that sold out of one of the largest theaters in the country in just 15 minutes."



He further added, "Most importantly, we have heard fans from around the world tell us that they believe this is one of the best films of the year from any nation. We agree. We proudly invite the Academy to consider ‘RRR’ in all categories.”