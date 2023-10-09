Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer OTT rights sold for THIS whopping cost; Report

In the world of Tollywood, a cinematic storm is brewing as Ram Charan gears up for his much-anticipated action drama, Game Changer, directed by the legendary Tamil filmmaker Shankar. The film, which has been in production for over a year, continues to captivate audiences with its promise of high-octane thrills. Adding to the star power, Kiara Advani takes on the role of the female lead.

As fans eagerly await the release of Game Changer in the summer of 2024, the exact release date remains tantalizingly out of reach. However, an intriguing development has surfaced. According to OTTplay, the digital rights for this mega-production have been secured by Zee 5, and the price they've reportedly paid is nothing short of staggering.

Game Changer’s OTT deal

While the news of Zee 5's acquisition of Game Changer is yet to be officially confirmed, the figure being tossed around is an astounding Rs 250 crores for the digital rights, encompassing all languages. If true, this would set a new benchmark in the Telugu film industry and mark the highest-ever deal for a Ram Charan film.

Game Changer has completed a substantial 70% of its shooting, with a fresh schedule commencing in Hyderabad. The film's production timeline experienced some delays as Shankar simultaneously juggles another project, Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal.

About Game Changer

Game Changer boasts an ensemble cast, featuring popular faces like Kiara Advani, Srikanth, Sunil and Jayaram in pivotal roles. The musical score for Game Changer is crafted by S Thaman and is being produced by ‘Varisu’ producer Dil Raju.

Adding to the buzz surrounding Game Changer is the fact that it marks Shankar's maiden collaboration with Ram Charan. It is expected that this film will be a momentous film for Ram Charan’s career. Moreover, it was also reported that Ram Charan might collaborate with director Rajkumar Hirani in a future movie but it has not been confirmed about it. While the movie is scheduled for a summer 2024 release, the exact release date remains to be finalized.



Disclaimer: The figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.