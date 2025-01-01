Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer trailer gets a release date and time; details inside
Game Changer makers have finally announced that the trailer of Ram Charan starrer will be out soon. Check out trailer release date and time here.
Game Changer is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated films of 2025, set to release for Pongal. While fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie and its trailer, the makers dropped a big update on New Year 2025. They announced that the trailer for Game Changer will be released on January 2.
They wrote, "The most awaited announcement from #GameChanger is here! Get ready to witness the king in all his glory! #GameChangerTrailer from 2.1.2025!" Makers of Ram Charan starrer also announced that the trailer will out at 5:04 PM IST.
Take a look at the poster below: