Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s Game Changer song Naanaa Hyraanaa removed from film because of THIS reason; here’s when it will be re-added

The latest movie Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, hit the theatres today, January 10, 2025. However, what shocked the audience was that the movie’s most popular and most expensive song was removed. The makers revealed that due to some technical issues, they had to take the song down.

The song Naanaa Hyraanaa, shot in New Zealand, was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Karthik and was immensely loved by the audience. In the song, the leads are seen romancing each other in exotic locations. However, due to the technical issue, the song was cut from the movie.

The makers are now working to resolve the issue and have promised that the song will be available starting January 14, 2025. This news brought a sigh of relief among fans, as they were disappointed not to see the amazing song in the movie. The song had already captured the audience's interest and received immense love.

Naanaa Hyraanaa is the first Indian song to be shot using an infrared camera, and its stunning visuals were the highlight. With over 60 million views, the song quickly set the internet on fire.

Coming back to the movie, Game Changer is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and fans were excited to see Ram Charan back on the big screen. The movie is a political action drama. Ram Charan’s powerful performance keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. He portrayed the dual roles of Ram Nandhan and Appanna, and his acting in both roles has been truly commendable.

Another highlight of the movie is seeing Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s on-screen chemistry. The duo had previously worked together in Vinaya Vidheya Rama and reunited for Game Changer.

The movie is off to a great start on its first day in theatres.

