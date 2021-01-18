Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan team up for a blockbuster combo with director Shankar?

Reportedly, Shankar has approached Ram Charan as the main lead in the film while Pawan Kalyan will have an equally important role.

Reports are doing rounds that Ram Charan and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan might team up for a big-budget film. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. According to reports, Ram Charan and his uncle Pawan Kalyan have been approached for director Shankar's film and if reports are anything to go by, this will make for a blockbuster combo. Apparently, everything has been finalized and only a formal script reading for Pawan Kalyan will take place soon.

The Indian 2 director has approached Ram Charan as the main lead in the film while Pawan Kalyan will have an equally important role. CinemaExpress quoted a source saying, "Shankar has pitched the script much to the liking of Ram Charan and the director is awaiting for Pawan Kalyan to go through it completely. If the latter gives his nod, the project may see the light later this year."

Well, this sounds exciting and we are super excited to know what's in store for the audience. What do you think about this interesting collaboration? Let us know in the comment section below. Meanwhile, both Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan are occupied with the shooting of their upcoming projects.

The Powerstar is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film, Vakeel Saab. A Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink, Vakeel Saab has Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla reprising , Kriti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang's role from the original. Shruti Haasan is also a part of the film.

Ram Charan, on the other hand, will be seen alongside Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. He is also playing a cameo in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya.

Director Shankar, meanwhile, has put the shooting of his upcoming film Indian 2 on hold as Kamal Haasan is busy with politics.

Credits :Cinema Express

