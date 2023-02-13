Ram Charan and RC15 team surprise Kiara Advani on wedding with Sidharth Malhotra with a SPECIAL video from sets

Ram Charan and the team of his upcoming film RC15 gave a special surprise to the leading lady Kiara Advani for her marriage with Sidharth Malhotra. The RRR actor, director Shankar, producer Dil Raju and other cast and crew gathered together to congratulate the newlyweds. The team can be seen saying 'Wishing Kiara and Sidharth happy married life' in the special video. Kiara Advani took to her Instagram story and shared the special surprise from her RC15 and called them the 'sweetest team' ever. The actress wrote, "This is the sweetest surprise for us. Feeling the love. Thank you soo much. Lots and lots of love to you guys."

She also tagged Shankar, Ram Charan, and Dil Raju in the caption with hearts and crying emoticons. The team of RC15 shot the special surprise during the latest schedule in Kurnool, which Kiara didn't join. The makers also took to Twitter and shared the surprise video for Kiara Advani as they congratulated her on her wedding with Siddharth. They wrote, Team #RC15 #SVC50 wishes @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara a very happy married life!

Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, love, and light." Watch RC15's special surprise video for Kiara Advani on the wedding with Sidharth Malhotra here:



Ram Charan and his wife Upasana were one of the very few South celebs who were invited to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's grand wedding in Jaisalmer. The couple couldn't attend but sent best wishes to the newlyweds through social media. Upasana also apologized to them for not being able to attend their wedding. The mommy-to-be wrote, "Congratulations this is so beautiful. Sorry we couldn’t be there. lots of love to both of you." Ram Charan also shared her first wedding photos with Sid on his Instagram and called it a 'match made in heaven' as he congratulated them. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are sharing screen space together for the second time with RC15. Previously, the couple worked together on 2019's blockbuster film Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

About RC15 Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, actor SJ Suryah will also play a significant role in the film, along with Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in secondary roles. The gripping story of RC15 has been provided by director Karthik Subbaraju and music is composed by S Thaman.



