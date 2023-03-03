Ram Charan and RRR team receive standing ovation from the audience at special screening in the US; PICS

SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles was re-released in the US on March 1. The RRR star took to social media and shared a few glimpses from the special screening as the audience gave them a standing ovation. He mentioned that it will forever be etched in his memory and expressed his happiness over the audience's response to RRR.

Ram Charan took to Twitter and shared a few pics as they addressed the audience after the special screening at Ace Hotel. He also clicked a selfie with his fans at the special screening. He captioned them, "What an overwhelmingly happy response to screening of #RRR at the Ace Hotel!Receiving a standing ovation from you all will be etched in my memory forever!! Thank you all so much."

Ahead of Oscars 2023, the film was released at the world's largest theatre in the US and opened up with a massive response. The entire team of RRR attended the special screening and addressed the audience. In fact, as soon as the team of RRR entered the theatre, they were welcomed with a standing ovation, cheers, and applause. More than 1,600 tickets were sold and many people stood in long queues to watch the visual spectacle on the big screen.

Ram Charan's Oscars promotional spree

Ram Charan has been in the US for the last few days and is rigorously promoting RRR ahead of the Oscars. The actor appeared on popular Hollywood shows like Good Morning America and the talk show on KLTA Entertainment. He has been speaking about RRR, Oscar nominee song Naatu Naatu, his favourite movies, his reaction to winning Oscars, his personal life, and more. He is also receiving immense love from global audiences and media.

From presenting an award at HCA, being called 'Brad Pitt of India' to revealing his favourite movies, everything about Ram Charan has become the biggest news during the Oscars promotions.

RRR's Naatu Naatu for Oscars

RRR's blockbuster track Naatu Naatu song has been nominated for Oscars 2023 under the Best Song category. The song will be performed live on stage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The entire team of RRR including Rajamouli, NTR, and Charan, are expected to attend the grand night.

According to reports, the Oscars voting has begun today and several big personalities from Hollywood are expected to cast their votes for the nominations.

