Ram Charan and Salman Khan: A friendship that goes beyond cinema

Remember when Salman Khan brought the house down at megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday bash in 2015? We all know Salman Khan as someone who will do anything for a friend. Even though he had a tight shooting schedule for Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, the Dabangg star could not refuse Ram Charan's invitation to be a part of Chiranjeevi's 60th birthday celebrations in Hyderabad.

Does Salman Khan have any friends in the industry? Yes, he does and makes sure to take them under his wings, protect them. One night Chiranjeevi was at his home, Salman along with his father Salim Khan had a chit-chat night with the Tollywood megastar. Since then, there has been no looking back!

Here recalling the best moment when Ram Charan, Salman and Chiranjeevi shook a leg on 'Daddy Mummy' song

It looked like an iconic fun night!

Ram Charan and Salman Khan's friendship goes beyond cinema. The exchange and love for biryani speak a lot about their special bond. You must have encountered many beautiful lines written about friendships and Salman Khan is one of the few actors who is known for stepping in for his friends in many ways.

In 2013, the Rangasthalam actor carried home-cooked food for Salman while he was shooting for a film in Hyderabad. He reciprocated the gesture as Salman would send him homemade food every day during the Zanjeer shoot in Mumbai.

Did you know Ram Charan trained with Salman Khan’s trainer for a new physique in RRR? Salman was one of the guiding lights of Ram's fitness journey and also motivated him a lot. "My own trainer used to leave me & go to Ram Charan. When we used to meet, he used to tell me that it hurts here and there. Now I understand the hard work that he has gone through," Salman Khan revealed in an interview.

Salman is close to Chiranjeevi and his family, and the oldest friend from this side who he has known for 25 years is Venky Mama (Venkatesh Daggubati.)

Their friendship goes beyond cinema. Amidst chilling and meeting on the sets in Hyderabad, Ram Charan agreed to Salman Khan's casual offer to make a special appearance in his upcoming Hindi film with director Farhad Samji.

“Salman Khan was shooting for a larger-than-life song yesterday in Hyderabad when Ram Charan went to meet the actor. It was then that they came up with the idea of Ram making a cameo in the song, which the actor graciously agreed to. It’s an exciting number, mounted on a massive scale, and Salman and Ram’s camaraderie in it is to look out for," a source confirmed the same to Pinkvilla.

