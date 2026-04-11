Ram Charan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's collaboration project to move ahead? Reports of period adventure surface

Ram Charan is currently working on his next release, Peddi, a sports action drama directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana. Now, the actor is expected to join hands with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a period adventure film set against a jungle backdrop.

Ram Charan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to collaborate on a period adventure?

According to a report by Gulte, Ram Charan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali are planning to work on a historical adventure drama set in a jungle backdrop. As per the report, the movie is expected to be a period thriller with Charan in the lead role.

Gullak 2 and Shakti Shalini writer Durgesh Singh is said to have developed an adventure drama based on this idea into a full-length script suitable for a top-league actor. Reportedly, Bhansali is keen on casting Charan in the role, but it remains unclear whether he has pitched the film to the RRR actor.

Earlier, the duo was supposed to collaborate on an adaptation of author Amish Tripathi’s popular book, The Legend of Suheldev, in 2024. However, the plans did not move forward beyond the discussion stage for unknown reasons. As of now, this remains a report, and no official confirmation has been made by the makers.

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently working on his next film, Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

Ram Charan’s work front

Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in Game Changer, directed by S. Shankar. The film follows an honest IAS officer who sets out to eradicate corruption from the political system and clashes with powerful politicians.

Apart from Charan, the film also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Meka Srikanth, and Jayaram in key roles. The film received an underwhelming response from both critics and audiences and is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Looking ahead, the actor will headline the film Peddi . Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama features Janhvi Kapoor as the co-lead, with Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, and others in key roles. The movie was initially slated for release on March 27, 2026, but was later postponed to April 30, 2026. However, recent rumors suggest that the film might be postponed once again.

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