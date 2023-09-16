Ram Charan and Shankar's Game Changer song LEAKED online and goes viral: Reports

Ram Charan's next Game Changer, directed by Shankar is a highly anticipated film. Ever since last night, a song from the film leaked online. Yes, a peppy song that is reportedly from Game Changer leaked on social media and is going viral. It's an audio song in Telugu.

The leaked song, which is 30 seconds long, has spread like wildfire on social media. Fans are thrilled listening to the song and are sharing it on social media platforms. However, a few reports claim that this is not the final version of the song. It is said that the leaked song is just the first copy sung by basic track singers.

While this song has definitely pumped the fans as no major updates have been shared by makers yet, Ram Charan's fans requested not to spread the leaked song anymore. In the meantime, the makers have not responded to the leaked song. An official statement is awaited.

Last month, a few photos and videos featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani shoot for a romantic song at the beach leaked on social media as well. Dance master Bosco Martis choreographing the song also leaked online.

Except for the first look, no major updates have been announced. Movie buffs have been waiting with bated breath for the updates of Game Changer. However, the makers have maintained tight-lipped and didn't share any details as of now. The shoot is also going at a slow phase as they seem in no rush. The director is simultaneously working on Game Changer along with Indian 2. The shoot was also delayed a bit in between as Charan became a father and took a break for more than one month.

In fact, the makers have not even announced the release date of the film, whereas many biggies like Leo, Devara, and Pushpa 2: The Rule have already booked their respective release dates in 2024.

Game Changer is an action drama with contemporary politics in the backdrop. The film also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. The project features a stellar star cast including Jayaram, Nassar, Anjali, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Naveen Chandra, Rajeev Kanakala, and others in key roles. S Thaman is composing the songs and background score for the film.

