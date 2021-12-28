Ram Charan and Sivakartikeyan bonding at RRR pre-release bash is hard to miss; VIDEO
Pre-release event for SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated magnum opus, RRR took place in Chennai Yesterday. The extravagant event is said to be the biggest pre-release bash in the history of Indian films. The larger than life event was attended by the leads of the film, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, along with the man of the hour, SS Rajamouli. Besides them, Tamil star Sivakartikeyan also graced the event as special guest.
During the special evening, Ram Charan and Sivakartikeyan were seen bonding. Twinning in black, both actors were seen conversing and laughing. The friendly bond between them with mutual respect was highly palpable. Meanwhile, Sivakartikeyan was also seen sharing a great rapport with other lead Jr NTR. As expected, the bash was a major success and snippets from the event are doing the rounds on internet. Fans are simply in awe of the star-studded night.
Check out the video below:
RRR is one of the most talked about project right now with an ensemble cast comprising Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris in key roles along with Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran. Bankrolled by DVV Entertainments, the project’s narrative is an adaptation of K. V. Vijayendra Prasad’s tale. RRR deals with the lives of two revolutionaries namely Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who are up against the British rule as well as Nizam of Hyderabad. Music for magnum opus has been scored by M. M. Keeravani and cinematography of the film has been done by K. K. Senthil Kumar.
