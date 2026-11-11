Ram Charan and Sukumar’s RC17 to go on floors in December 2026? Here’s what we know

Ram Charan and director Sukumar are reuniting for the second time with their tentatively titled project, RC17. Following a recent pooja ceremony, the film's regular shooting is reportedly expected to begin towards the end of this year.

RC17: Ram Charan starrer’s regular shoot to begin in December 2026?

According to Gulte, the regular shooting of RC17 is likely to commence in the last week of December 2026. Earlier reports suggested that filming might begin in February 2027. However, these remain speculative, and the makers have yet to issue an official confirmation.

RC17 is an upcoming film produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Following their successful collaboration on the 2018 rural action drama Rangasthalam, the actor-director duo is reuniting for what is reportedly a massive big-budget project, with a potential theatrical release in 2028.

Reportedly, Sukumar has spent over two years developing and fine-tuning the script. While the team has already begun pre-production, the film is expected to go on floors in Hyderabad.

Although further details are yet to be officially announced, the project is reportedly an action-adventure entertainer set against an urban backdrop. Earlier reports suggested that actresses Sara Arjun and Bhagyashrii Borse were being considered for the female lead. However, recent reports indicate that the makers are likely to cast a Telugu actress.

Meanwhile, Devi Sri Prasad was initially announced as the film's music composer. However, his name was missing from the latest announcement, sparking speculation that Anirudh Ravichander might replace him. The makers have yet to officially confirm the composer.

Ram Charan’s work front

Ram Charan was last seen in the lead role in the sports action drama Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film follows a gifted rural athlete who overcomes social challenges and a career-threatening injury to pursue his sporting dreams. Determined to bring recognition and development to his marginalized village, he turns his achievements into a fight for his community's future.

The film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, alongside Divyendu, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Rajatava Dutta, Tinnu Anand and others in key roles.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Priya Bhavani Shankar Marriage: Indian 2 actress ties the knot with boyfriend Rajvel Raj in intimate ceremony