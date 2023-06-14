Ram Charan and Upasana Anniversary: 5 quotes by the couple on pregnancy, societal pressure, parenting and more

Ram Charan and Upasana are one of the most sought-after couples in Tollywood. Professionally and personally, both complement each other well and make for match-made-in-heaven. The couple got married in 2012 and ever since they have been setting goals for their relationship and career. It's been 11 years since they tied the knot and what a fulfilling journey it has been. Yes, today, marks the eleventh wedding anniversary of the couple.

After their 10th anniversary last year, Ram Charan and Upasana announced that they are now going to start a family. In December, the couple shared that they are all set to become parents after ten years of marital bliss. The duo are super excited about their new beginnings and have been celebrating every moment. From a fun-filled babymoon to lavish baby showers and intimate parties, Upasana's pregnancy has been very exciting.

On December 12, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela announced expecting their first child together. The good news was announced by the couple's parents, megastar Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela, and Anil and Shobana Kamineni, with an official statement.

On many occasions, the popular couple cited that they do not want children, so the pregnancy announcement has made their family and fans super happy. And while the couple are all excited to welcome their baby next month, they are leaving no moment to spend time together. Their mushy pics, papped airport photos, and Upasana's baby bump, all go viral and reach millions in minutes. Well, currently, the star wife is in her 8 month of pregnancy and will deliver her baby next month. The RRR actor and his wife will be delivering their firstborn in India at her parental-owned Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad.

Today, the power couple is celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary, and here are a few quotes by them about pregnancy, societal pressure, parenting, and more as they are set to welcome their newborn next month.

Check out 5 quotes by Ram Charan and Upasana on their anniversary:

Ram Charan is excited to become a father

Ram Charan is super excited to welcome his baby. In an interview, he expressed his happiness about becoming a father and said, "We are really happy and we are doing well in our lives, personally and professionally. We started seeing life in a new dimension. It's a beautiful feeling to add a new addition to our life. My mom and dad are happy to welcome a new addition and this time it's not a dog."

Ram Charan is super excited to become a father. During an event, he called his wife a lucky mascot, and the 5-and-a-half-month-old baby, who is inside her is even lucky for me.



Late pregnancy after 10 years of marriage

Upasana spoke about getting pregnant 10 years after her wedding to Ram Charan. She opined, "I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, ten years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves."



Societal pressure to have kids

Like every married couple, they also had to face societal pressure about having kids but they didn't let that affect them. She shared that it was their mutual decision to get pregnant after so many years after marriage. She further added, "It was our mutual decision. As a couple, we didn’t let pressure hit us, whether it is from the society outside, our family, or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well."

Motherhood and career

She shared how it is always a misconception that pregnancy and mothering cannot co-exist with a career. Upasana, who is Entrepreneur and Vice Chairperson of Apollo Foundation stated, "I think pregnancy has to be a celebration and I have been enjoying this journey as you can see am jet-setting around the world and I'm trying to redefine it for myself, and my doctor has given me a plan where I have to think about what I eat, eat nutritious food and not for two but just for me. So I can still fit into my clothes and I'm not wearing that many maternity clothes and fitting into my regular clothes...I feel great about that. It's been a great journey."



Embrace motherhood

Upasana is proud that she chose to become a mother and she is ready. The star wife celebrated her first Mother's Day as she flaunted her baby bump in the photo and quoted, "I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love & care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being."

For the unversed, there was a time when she didn't want to have kids. In a conversation with Sadhguru, she asked him to convince her mother-in-law, Ram Charan's mom about her not having kids.



About their love story

Ram Charan and Upasana's love story is beautiful and makes you believe in soul mates. They first met each other during their college days through mutual friends. The two are also said to be poles apart when it comes to their personalities, while Ram Charan enjoys his quiet time, Upasana is said to be an extrovert, and the two opposites finally ended up attracting each other. However, soon their friendship turned into love and they began dating in 2009. And while the actor was enjoying the success of his film Maghadheera, he got engaged to his ladylove on December 11, 2011. And a few months later, they tied the knot on June 14, 2012, in a gala South Indian traditional wedding ceremony. The couple also hosted a grand reception party after their marriage in Hyderabad that was attended by many influential people.