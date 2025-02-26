Ram Charan and Upasana can’t take their eyes off daughter Klin Kaara Konidela at Shobana and Anil Kamineni’s 40th anniversary, see PIC

Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a montage of photos and videos from her parents, Shobana and Anil Kamineni’s 40th anniversary. During the celebrations, the family had a wonderful time together. However, what caught netizens’ attention was a specific photo from the clip featuring the Game Changer actor adoring his daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela.

In the picture, Ram Charan is seen playing with his little one during the anniversary celebrations. He is also seen admiring his daughter, who is covered in flower petals, while smiling warmly. Meanwhile, Upasana cannot take her eyes off Klin Kaara as she cherishes the moment. This heartwarming moment from Shobana and Anil Kamineni’s 40th anniversary has now taken the internet by storm.

Take a look at the monochrome photo below:

Meanwhile, Upasana shared the video on her social media handle with the caption, "Celebrating 40 years of love & togetherness. Happy Anniversary , Love you, mom & dad. We are truly blessed."

Take a look at the video below:

A few days ago, Klin Kaara visited her father on the sets of RC16. Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle to share a candid picture with his little one as they spent some quality time together after a busy schedule.

Advertisement

In the photo, Klin Kaara can be seen pointing at a ferris wheel out of sheer joy while her father just glanced at her and enjoyed the moment. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "My little guest on set. #RC16." Soon after he made the post, Upasana took to the comments and wrote, "FOMO."

Take a look at the post below:

Talking about Ram Charan's work front, he is currently gearing up for the release of RC16. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film will feature Devara actress Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

Previously, Ram Charan was seen in Game Changer. Directed by S Shankar, the movie turned out to be a box office debacle despite several efforts. What do you think about his upcoming films now? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.