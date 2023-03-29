Ram Charan and Upasana carry pet Rhyme in an expensive tote bag worth Rs 3 Lakh; Airport Photos

After celebrating his 38th birthday with who's who from the film industry, Ram Charan is off to Dubai for a short trip with his wife Upasana. The RRR star was papped at Hyderabad airport in his signature uber-cool avatar. One can see, Ram and Upasana, looking all happy as they make their way inside the airport. However, the highlight of their airport spotting was Rhyme.

The parents-to-be carried their little baby in an expensive Christian Dior bag worth USD 3,500, approximately INR 2,47,521. Clearly, their pet Rhyme is living as luxurious life as his parents Ram Charan and Upasana. Talking about the bag, popularly famous among the celebs, this black and blue bag is called a canvas tote crafted of embroidered with hearts and flowers.

See Ram Charan and Upasana's latest pictures below:

Meanwhile, Ram Charan's birthday bash on Monday was a star-studded affair. While the Mega Power Star is known for his understated approach, RC and his wife Upasana played perfect hosts. The highlight of the evening was SS Rajamouli's presence with the entire family.

Hosted at Megastar Chiranjeevi's residence in Hyderabad, the party was graced by some of the most happening actors. Among them was Vijay Devarkonda, who admires the 'Rangasthalam' actor a lot. Victory Venkatesh, Charan's long-time friend Rana Daggubati, and his wife Miheeka. Among seniors, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Amala were there with their kids Akhil and Naga Chaitanya.

Also present were Adivi Sesh, Nikhil Siddhartha, Vaisshnav Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, and director Krishna Vamsi. Producers Dil Raju and Allu Aravind were also papped at Ram Charan's birthday party.

