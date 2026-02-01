Ram Charan and Upasana celebrate arrival of their twins: "Having two daughters and son fills us with immense gratitude"

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have shared the joyous news of welcoming twins, a baby boy and a girl, into their family. The couple expressed their gratitude and happiness in a heartfelt statement, mentioning how having two daughters and a son fills them with immense joy. They also acknowledged the women in their lives, calling them their greatest strength and highlighting the important role family plays in their journey. The announcement has been widely celebrated by fans, friends, and well-wishers, who have been sending congratulations and messages of love to the Konidela family.

Ram Charan and Upasan’s post reflects not only their happiness but also a deep sense of gratitude for the support they have received throughout their lives. This marks another memorable chapter in the life of Ram Charan and Upasana, who have always been admired for their close-knit family values. Following the arrival of Klin Kaara, the twins brought double the joy and excitement for the family on January 31, 2026.



Check out their twins announcement post below

Sharing his excitement, Ram Charan’s RRR co-star Jr. NTR extended his wishes on X. Tarak tweeted, “Congratulations to Ram and Upasana on this wonderful news. Wishing the little ones a life filled with love and laughter!”

On January 31, it was the proud grandfather-actor Chiranjeevi who broke the news of the twins arrival on X. He tweeted, “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwayRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes -Chiranjeevi & Surekha”

