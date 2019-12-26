Ram Charan and Upasana celebrated Christmas with Sreeja Konidela and Kalyan Dev's baby girl Navishka

Ram Charan and Upasana are setting major couple goals with their beautiful photos from the Christmas celebration. The couple celebrated with Chiranjeevi’s younger daughter Sreeja and her family.

Power couple of Telugu film industry, Ram Charan and Upasana are setting major couple goals with their beautiful photos from the Christmas celebrations. The couple celebrated the best time of year with Chiranjeevi’s younger daughter Sreeja. Upasana took to Instagram and shared some beautiful photos as they celebrated the festival with Sreeja Konidela and Kalyan Dev's baby girl Navishka. Interestingly, Ram Charan and Upasana were twinning in yellow and they looked stunning together. Taking it up on social media, Upasana wrote, "Mr & Mrs C wish u a Very Merry Christmas Happy First Birthday darling #navishka - ur mama & atha love u. Check us out #twinning coincidence."

Talking about Ram Charan, the actor is busy with the shooting of SS Rajamoulis's upcoming magnum opus, RRR. The film stars Jr NTR in the lead. The makers of the film have completed 80% of the shoot and looking forward to a big release in mid-2020. RRR also stars Bollywood actors and in the supporting roles.

