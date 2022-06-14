Ram Charan and Upasana: A decade of love in PICS

Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni are one of the most rock-solid couples in Tollywood. Today, these two have completed a decade of marital bliss together, and their fans are showering the duo with best wishes. The lovebirds have flown to an unknown location to celebrate their special day.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni met each during their college days through mutual friends. Their first meeting took place in London, at a sports club. After becoming good friends, they fell for one another soon.

When they decided to take their relationship to the next level, their families, who knew each other beforehand, agreed instantly. They got engaged on 1st December 2011, followed by a grand wedding ceremony on the 14th of June in 2012. As these two enter another decade of togetherness, let us see some enchanting photographs of the pair.

The D-day

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni complimented each other perfectly as the regal bride and groom as they exchanged wedding vows.

The Royal couple

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are an epitome of a match made in heaven. They are always seen supporting each other's professional choices and they treat one another with nothing but respect and admiration.

Opposites Attract

When people say opposites attract, this power couple automatically comes to mind. While despite being a public figure, Ram Charan is considered to be an introvert, his better half is the life of every party.

A sorted couple

In the times when almost every celeb has faced one controversy or the other, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni have managed to stay away from the grapevines and have managed to keep their heads high.

Cheerleaders

The star wife is always seen standing by her hubby, especially when it comes to his career. The latest example of this was seen during the RRR promotions. Upasana Kamineni attended the promotional events for the magnum opus along with the team and spoke very highly of her beau on every platform.

The loving family

In addition to sharing a strong bond with one another, they also enjoy a great rapport with their spouse's family. Upasana Kamineni and her father-in-law Megastar Chiranjeevi were seen praising each other on the internet and the netizens couldn't help but admire their relationship.

On their 10th wedding anniversary, we wish Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni many more blessed years to come. Hope these two continue to give couple goals.

