Ram Charan and Upasana follow a religious ritual before the Oscars: Keeps us connected to India

Ram Charan is a global star post winning Oscars for Naatu Naatu songs from RRR. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he and his wife set up a temple wherever they go to be connected to the motherland. This spiritual ritual by the RRR star proves what a great person is.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are very spiritual and follow a religious ritual of setting up a temple wherever they go. The temple set by the couple comprises idols of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman along with Ganesha. In an interview with Vanity Fair, he shared, “Wherever I go, usually my wife and I set up this temple, this ritual, it just keeps us connected to our energies and India, and it is very important for all of us to when we being out day, thanking and showing gratitude to everything and every person who has helped us be here. Not too much, but it’s just a few moments and we hit the road.”

Meanwhile, it is well known that Ram Charan often takes religious breaks. He is often seen in an all-black outfit, which is a Deeksha for Lord Ayyapa. He takes up Deeksha for 41 days, where he wakes up early, performs puja daily, walks barefoot, and eats only vegetarian food. He was also on Deeksha while going to the US for the Oscars.

Ram Charan at RRR's Oscars 2023

Ahead of the Oscars as well, Ram and Upasana set up a temple in their hotel room in Los Angeles and prayed. Ram Charan attended the Oscars with his wife and looked perfect as they opted for Indian attires. While Charan wore a classic bandhgala in velvet by Shantanu and Nikhil with an Indian coin on the coat, Upasana looked elegant in a white saree.

Maybe all the prayers worked wonders as RRR made a historic win at the Oscars with the Naatu Naatu song. It became the first ever song from Indian production to a bag award at the 95th Academy Awards. The award ceremony took place on March 12, at Dolby Stadium and the entire RRR attended to witness to the historic moment.

