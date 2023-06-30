Ram Charan-Upasana daughter Klin Kara Konidela’s naming ceremony: A sneak peek into decor to their dress code

It is now known that the little mega princess has been named Klin Kaara Konidela. The name signifies transformative and purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. Upasana revealed the meaning of her daughter's name through social media. Later on, Chiranjeevi also tweeted, elaborating on the name and the significance of naming the little mega princess Klin Kaara. Along with the unique name that Ram Charan and Upasana have come up with for their little baby girl, what is also being discussed are the outfits and the decor. The overall look and feel of the ceremony gave off a soothing vibe.

Upasana and Ram Charan go for traditional but grand outfits and decor

The ceremony, which was taken at Upasana’s mother’s house as per Telugu traditions, had an overall look and feel of homegrown grandeur. The house was decorated with flowers, mainly jasmine and tuberose. Upsana herself shared pictures from the ceremony, highlighting the organic decoration of the place. The video gave an inside look into what was going on before the celebrations began and how the decor was shaping up.

Most evident in these pictures was the presence of a tree-like structure as a backdrop in the courtyard. Near the tree-like structure, the buffet tables could also be seen in the shared pictures. Also, in the videos shared by Upasana, mango leaves are clearly visible. As per tradition, mango leaves symbolize new beginnings. And indeed, the birth of their little girl, Klin Kaara Konidela, is a new beginning for the couple as well as the entire family.

The family went the traditional route for the celebration of their baby. Ram Charan and Upasana chose to wear pure silk attires. It seemed as if the color theme was off-white and cream. The decor also largely incorporated these colors. The decor as well as the outfits worn by the family gave a nice little touch to the ceremony, which was both simplistic and colorful.

Check out Upasana's tweet revealing her baby's name here:

Little Mega Princess is Klin Kaara Konidela now

The newest addition to the mega family has a name. The little baby girl is named Klin Kaara. Upasana, through her social media, gave the context of her baby’s name. She tweeted, "KLIN KAARA KONIDELA Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening A big big hug to our daughters grandparents"

ALSO READ: Ram Charan and Upasana name daughter Klin Kaara Konidela; Here's the beautiful meaning attached to it