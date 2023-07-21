Ram Charan holds baby girl Klin Kaara in arms for perfect family portrait with wife Upasana and Rhyme

Ram Charan and Upasana have welcomed their first baby after 11 years and their happiness has no bounds. The couple have become a happy family of four with their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela and pet dog Rhyme. Their latest family photo posing with happy smiles, shared by Upasana's mother Shoba, is too cute for words.

The latest photo features Ram Charan and Upasana posing in all smiles with their two babies. While the RRR held his girl Klin Kaara in arms, Upasana carried Rhyme on her lap as they captured a perfect family portrait. The special photo was taken on the occasion of double celebrations. It was not just Upasana's birthday but the first month of Klin as well.

On the table, two delicious cakes are visible- Happy Birthday Mom, and 1 month of Klin. What a priceless and beautiful family frame right?

To wish Upasana on her birthday, Ram Charan posted a heartwarming video that showcased behind the scenes of welcoming Klin Kaara. It documents the final moments before the delivery, father Ram Charan's nervousness, Chiranjeevi's excitement, and more. The RRR star also shared his thoughts on becoming a father and how he and Upasana were often questioned for not having a baby for 11 years. He said that there was a lot of stress involved as well. "11 years got over. What are they doing? guess everything finds its own place in time. Everything had to be done properly, but I think the second the baby comes out is when I think I’m going to be relieved and really enjoy the nine months process."

The video is a testimony of Ram Charan and Upasana's beautiful and sorted marriage that's pure goals.

Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their baby girl on June 20, 2023. They named their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela and are making sure to give her the best life. From the customized handcraft cradle, specially designed to personalized tune by Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu singer Kaala Bhairava.



