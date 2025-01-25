Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni congratulate Sukumar’s daughter Sukriti for her debut with special gift; filmmaker REACTS
Filmmaker Sukumar’s daughter Sukriti Bandreddi made her film debut with the latest movie Gandhi Tatha Chettu. Ram Charan and Upasana send in a special gift for her.
Filmmaker Sukumar seems to be at the helm of success both on his professional as well as personal front. Well, while he delivered a smashing box office hit with the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2, his daughter Sukriti, on the other hand, has now made her film debut. And congratulating the director’s daughter, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni shared a special gift.
Taking to Instagram, Sukumar and his wife Thabitha Bandreddi dropped a collaborative post as they revealed a special bouquet that had arrived for their daughter Sukriti.
Check out the post here:
Well, these were sent across by none other than Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni. Along with the flowers, the couple also penned a note, which read, “Dearest Sukriti, Congratulations on your excellent performance. You keep the audiences captivated with your charm and innocence. May you reach greater heights with your dedication and hard work. Lots of love.”
Elated with the gesture, proud parents Sukumar and Thabitha expressed their gratitude to RC and Upasana and thanked them on behalf of their daughter Sukriti. In an excerpt from their captions, they wrote, “Your encouragement and appreciation mean the world to her and inspire her to reach greater heights. Grateful for your support and blessings!”
Well, besides the Game Changer actor, it was Mahesh Babu who had watched Sukriti’s first film Gandhi Tatha Chettu and dropped his honest review.
Take a look at the post here:
Sharing a post on his social media handle, Mahesh Babu expressed how the film upheld such high moral values and will remain a forever remark for audiences to watch and keep alive in their memories.
ALSO READ: R Madhavan says Ajith Kumar ‘makes things happen' and lauds latter’s grit and passion for motorsports