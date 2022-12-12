Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela expecting their first child
The new year, 2023 is surely going to be extra special for Ram Charan, Upasana and the entire Konidela family.
Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first child together. Yes, we just heard they are going to embrace parenthood soon. The Konidela family had made an official announcement about the same. The new year, 2023 is surely going to be extra special for Ram Charan and the entire Konidela family.
In July, Ram Charan and Upasana celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in Italy. For the unversed, RC and Upasana met each other in college. They tied the knot on June 14, 2012, after a year of courtship. From celebrating each other to caring and flaunting love in public, Ram and Upasana give us marriage goals in many ways. And needless to say, their happiness will know no bounds the day they will welcome their little one into this world.
Official announcement
Ram Charan and Upasana love story
The couple is a perfect example of opposites attract. RC is a very quiet personality, while his entrepreneur wife Upasana is said to be an extrovert. Met in college, the Tollywood couple got engaged in a star-studded event on December 11, 2011.
Got married in June 2012, their royal reception took place in Hyderabad and was attended by many Bollywood celebrities and politicians. The power couple is now blissfully married for ten years.
Ram Charan's upcoming movies
On the work front, the RRR star will be seen in a multilingual untitled film, RC15. Helmed by Shankar, the film will feature Kiara Advani alongside Ram Charan in the main lead.
He has also teamed up with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana who made his debut in Tollywood through the Mythri Movie Makers banner.
