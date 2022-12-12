Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela expecting their first child?

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first child together. Yes, we just heard they are going to embrace parenthood soon. The Konidela family had made an official announcement about the same. The new year, 2023 is surely going to be extra special for Ram Charan and the entire Konidela family.

In July, Ram Charan and Upasana celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in Italy. For the unversed, RC and Upasana met each other in college. They tied the knot on June 14, 2012, after a year of courtship. From celebrating each other to caring and flaunting love in public, Ram and Upasana give us marriage goals in many ways. And needless to say, their happiness will know no bounds the day they will welcome their little one into this world.