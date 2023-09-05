Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela take first trip together after daughter Klin Kaara's birth

The newest entrants among the sea of celebrities who have jetted off for vacation abroad in the last couple of days are Telugu cinema’s beloved couple, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela. The couple was spotted at the Hyderabad airport as they jetted off for what seemed to be a vacation.

The couple was in a good mood when they were spotted at the airport, and why wouldn’t they be? Things are merrier for Ram Charan and Upasana as they welcomed their firstborn on June 20 of this year. The celebrations that ensued following their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela’s birth were a testament to the love and admiration that she received not just from her parents and her extended family but also from the fans.

Ram Charan waved and smiled at the cameras, as he was in his element with his laid-back style. The actor is enjoying quite a moment both professionally and personally right now. He is literally at the top of his game. His last release, RRR, or his soon-to-be-released Game Changer are all exciting projects with the biggest and grandest of filmmakers.

Add to that, he welcomed his baby girl earlier this year. Klin Kaara’s parents are two celebrities from Telugu cinema whose every move the fans want to know. Even though Upasana has not pursued a career in film, she enjoys a considerable fan following of her own. As Ram Charan is such a big star, his fans want to keep tabs on every minute detail in his life, including his airport spottings.

Finding a worthy successor to a film like RRR is a task in itself. The S S Rajamouli directorial was an out-and-out extravaganza that managed to achieve global success, which is very rare for an Indian film. Ram Charan’s follow-up to RRR is the S Shankar-directed Game Changer. In terms of sheer magnitude and scale, S Shankar is someone who never holds back his vision, very much like S S Rajamouli.

What has to be seen is whether Game Changer will be able to get a similar response to RRR or Shankar’s previous films. Rumors are also rife that Ram Charan has already committed to other exciting projects that are currently in the pipeline.

