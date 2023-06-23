Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni lock their baby girl's name; Reveals details on the naming ceremony

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni recently welcomed their first child together. Since the birth of the little girl, the celebrations have been going on non-stop. The birth of the newest member of the mega family was on June 20, 2023. Upasana gave birth to her first child at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad.

Since the birth of the baby, everyone has been awaiting what Ram Charan will have to say about this big moment in his life. Fans who were eagerly anticipating a response from the Magadheera actor can rejoice now. The actor has finally spoken to the media about the baby. And he revealed something interesting: the couple has already decided on a name for their child.

Ram Charan and Upasana decide on a name for their little girl

The duo addressed the media for the very first time and discussed the birth of their child and the name they have decided for their little baby girl. Even though he did not give any details about what they were planning to name their child, he did drop a few hints.

Ram Charan revealed that he had already decided on a name for the little mega princess along with his partner, Upasana. He stated that he would inform everyone soon enough about the name they had decided for their baby. The actor went on to say that there are plans for a naming ceremony to take place for his daughter, which is expected to happen soon.

Check out the pictures here:

When asked by the media when the naming ceremony was taking place, the actor revealed that he is not very well aware of traditions. A few dates were being scheduled for the ceremony to take place, said Ram Charan. He also mentioned the supposed dates for the naming ceremony as the 12th, 13th, or 21st days of her birth.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: First Photos of Ram Charan-Upasana’s baby girl: RRR star seen carrying newborn in arms after wife’s discharge