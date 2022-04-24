Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni make for a picture-perfect couple in their latest PIC together

Ram Charan is slowly and steadily expanding his fanbase with his every release. Basking in the success of his last outing, RRR, the star is prepping for his next with dad Chiranjeevi, Acharya. His better half, Upasana Kamineni Konidela has been supporting Ram Charan every step of the way. Another sample of their bond can be found on her social media.

The star-wife dropped a ravishing couple pic on Instagram and captioned it, "That’s us...All set for #Acharya...This movie is for my Athama...April 29 in theatres." While the RRR star is winning hearts with his smile in an all-black desi ensemble, Upasana Kamineni Konidela is rocking a light blue saree with white lacework.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Ram Charan will next appear on the silver screens with the action drama, Acharya. This highly discussed project that stars Megastar Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde in lead, is slated to be out on 29 April. Team Acharya also celebrated the pre-release event of the film last night in Hyderabad.

Produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment jointly, the venture is the story of a Naxalite-turned-social reformer, with Chiranjeevi as the protagonist. He uncovers the fraud by Endowments Department.

In the meantime, Ram Charan also has S Shankar's RC15 in the lineup. For one of the schedules, the actor also visited Punjab recently. During his visit, he even spent some time with our BSF jawans. The flick will have Kiara Advani as the female lead and S. Thaman as the music director.

