Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela amuse fans with outfit swap on Instagram, setting new couple goals

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela expressed their strong support for Team India during the ICC Cricket World Cup finals which was held on Sunday (yesterday). Upasana shared a heartwarming picture of herself and Ram on Instagram, accompanied by the caption, "I love my India."

In the first picture, Ram is adorned in a jersey with the word 'Ram' inscribed on the back, while Upasana is dressed in a crisp white T-shirt and black pants.

In the second picture, the couple playfully exchanged their outfits, showcasing their playful and affectionate bond. These images reveal their infectious enthusiasm and shining love for their country. Ram's radiant smile perfectly captures the spirit of every cricket-loving Indian.

The latest pictures of Tollywood's beloved couple, Ram Charan and Upasana, capture their enduring love and continue to set relationship goals through their adorable public displays of affection.

Check out Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela's Instagram post below

Check out the fan's reactions to the Ram Charan and Upasana post below

More about Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela's enduring bond has been an inspiration to many. The couple got married on June 14, 2012, and they marked the beginning of a remarkable journey. On December 12, 2022, the couple announced the joyous news of Upasana's pregnancy, starting a new chapter filled with anticipation and excitement.

On June 20, 2023, their happiness reached new heights as they welcomed their baby girl into the world at Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The couple's hearts swelled with joy as they hugged their new bundle of joy Klin Kaara Konidela.

Upcoming projects of Ram Charan

S. Shankar is directing Ram Charan's upcoming film, Game Changer, based on a story written by Jigarthanda DoubleX director Karthik Subbaraj. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and many more in pivotal roles. Dil Raju and Sirish serve as the film's producers, while S. Thaman composes the music.

Ram Charan's next project, RC16, is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Mythri Movie Makers, Vriddhi Cinemas, and Sukumar Writings are the production banners behind the film.

ALSO READ: Banita Sandhu joins Adivi Sesh in spy thriller G2; makers drop official announcement