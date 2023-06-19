Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela arrive at the hospital ahead of baby’s birth; Watch VIDEO

Ram Charan, the Telugu superstar, and his lovely wife, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela are set to welcome their first child soon. The power couple of Telugu cinema, who recently celebrated their 11th anniversary recently, are all excited to enjoy the new roles in their lives. Now, the latest updates suggest that Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela's baby will arrive anytime soon. The reports on the same started doing rounds after the couple was spotted arriving at the hospital, recently.

Ram Charan and Upasana arrive at the hospital ahead of the baby's birth

The RRR star and his wife were spotted arriving at the Appolo Hospital in Hyderabad recently, as they are set to welcome their first child very soon. In the video which is now going viral on social media, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are seen entering the Appolo hospital which is founded by the mom-to-be's grandfather, Dr Prathap Chandra Reddy. For the unversed, Upasana herself is the Vice Chairperson of Appolo Life. The soon-to-be-parents are accompanied by Upasana's mother Shobana Kamineni, and Ram Charan's mother, Surekha Konidela.

In the video, mom-to-be Upasana looks comfy in a baby pink t-shirt and a pair of black cropped leggings. She completed her look with a half-ponytail, a pair of slippers, and a tika on her forehead. Ram Charan, on the other hand, looks dapper as always in a brown checkered shirt and a pair of casual trousers.

Watch Ram Charan and Upasana's video from the hospital, below:

Ram Charan and Upasana's fairytale love story

For the unversed, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela became friends during their school days in Chennai. The couple grew closer over the years and eventually started dating. The Game Changer actor and his lady love got engaged in December 2011 after a few years of courtship. The couple tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony that was held in Temple Tress Farm House in Hyderabad in June 2012, in the presence of their family and friends.

Recently, while answering the questions at the India Today Conclave 2023, Ram Charan showered praises on his wife Upasana, and called her his 'lucky mascot'. The doting husband, who opened up about their decades-long relationship, stated: "She has been my lucky mascot, and the baby inside her is even lucky for me."

