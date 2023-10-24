Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela celebrate FIRST Bathukamma festival with daughter Klin Kaara Konidela

Pan-Indian star Ram Charan’s beautiful wife, Upasana Konidela posted a heartwarming video on Instagram on October 23. It was the first Bathukamma celebration for their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. The video captured memorable family moments of the celebration.

Upasana, the new mother was seen holding her precious little daughter, Klin Kaara, in her arms as they danced around the Bathukamma. She was spotted smiling brightly as she enjoyed the celebration with her little princess.

The video also showcased other little girls from an orphanage joining the Konidela family in this heartening celebration, showcasing the spirit of togetherness.

Upasana took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note, “People give me energy, my family gives me strength. On this auspicious day of Dussehra, let's ignite the Shakti within us to spread positivity and lead a life of meaning. Our Dussehra includes keeping my grandmother's tradition alive, which is to spread kindness and joy with our lovely family at Balika Nilayam Seva Samaj."

Check out the video below

Klin Kaara Konidela's first Bathukamma festival

This year's Bathukamma festival was special for the couple as they celebrated it with their newborn daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. It marked the first memorable festivities for the family.

Tradition with elegance at the Konidela’s

For the festival, Upasana looked stunning in a beautiful royal blue kurta set featuring golden zari work on the neckline and cuffs of the sleeves. She accessorized it with a matching dupatta, earrings, dewy makeup, a bindi, and a tied hairdo.

Klin Kaara, their daughter, was dressed in a charming light blue outfit, complemented by light pink socks. Ram Charan, the doting father, looked handsome in a basic T-shirt and black pants.

The Konidela family bonding

In one of the video glimpses, Ram Charan and Upasana are seen interacting with the children of the orphanage, showcasing their warmth and compassion. The festival spirit extended over to the entire family, as Chiranjeevi, Surekha, and actor Sai Dharam Tej were seen joining in the celebrations.

Upasana and Ram Charan announced their pregnancy in December 2022 and welcomed their first child together on June 20, 2023.

Ram Charan on the professional front

Ram Charan has exciting projects lined up. Game Changer, directed by Shankar and co-starring Kiara Advani, is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Additionally, fans can look forward to RC 16, an action-romantic entertainer directed by Buchi Babu Sana, toplining Ram Charan.

