Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela share unseen bits of vacation with pet Rhyme; see INSIDE

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela handle the official Instagram account for their pet dog, Rhyme Konidela. The French Barbet breed dog has been in the couple’s life for quite some time. Their best buddy has always been quite the flying partner and has usually ventured off with them to various locations around the world before as well.

The furry rockstar has always managed to grab the attention of everyone with his little paws and cutesy eyes that pop through the narrow gaps of his fur. The little pooch is a superstar in himself managing to even raise quite a following over Instagram, making his dog parents proud.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela spend quality time with Rhyme Konidela

Recently, the furry Rhyme was seen being carried around in Ram Charan’s hand as he was heading off to Tuscany. The reel posted shows Rhyme enjoying every part of the Italian vacation from jumping around inside the airplane, sleeping in the arms of favorite humans to even enjoying a serene view near a river and playing with his dad.

The recent pictures of Ram Charan and his wife heading off to Italy were exclusively captured by Pinkvilla and both seemed happy traveling for the wedding with both their babies.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding

As reported earlier, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are set to tie the knot in a destination wedding in Tuscany, Italy. The wedding which will happen with traditional customs will be an exclusive event with only close friends and family in attendance. The total guest list only includes around 50-60 people who will be attending to wish the new couple on their new journey. The wedding is scheduled to take place on November 1 with decor, flowers, and other essentials being locally sourced.

Following their wedding, Varun Tej is also expected to feature in the film Operation Valentine which will be a high-octane patriotic entertainer, in the backspace of the Indian Air Force. The film is expected to have some great action scenes, also marking the Hindi debut for Varun Tej. The film is slated to release on December 8 with former Miss World Manushi Chhillar joining as the lead pair.

