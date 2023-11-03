Ram Charan and Upasana look royal together as they pose with Varun Tej and Lavanya at their cocktail party

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are the talk of the town. The lovebirds recently tied the knot on November 1st, in a star-studded wedding which took place in Tuscany, Italy. The wedding was attended by the near and dear, including Ram Charan and Upasana, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddi, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Nithiin, and many more.

The stars soon took to social media to congratulate the newlyweds, as well as share pictures and videos of the festive occasion. In the latest update, Ram Charan has taken to Instagram to share a picture with his wife, Upasana, and the newlyweds. He also congratulated Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on their wedding.

The picture seems to be from the cocktail party, the first of the wedding celebrations which took place on October 30th. The event is said to have followed the theme of “Glitz and Glamor”. The gentlemen were seen in sleek white and black suits, in perfect correspondence with the theme, while Upasana was seen in a sophisticated black gown that exuded elegance and grace. As for Lavanya Tripathi, she was seen in a princess-like white dress, showcasing elegance and suave.

Check out the post shared by Ram Charan:

More about Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi exchanged nuptial vows on November 1st, in an intimate ceremony that was attended by close friends and family. Although the wedding took place on November 1st, the festivities had kicked off with the cocktail party on October 30th. The party helped the guests unwind in time for the other ceremonies which were to follow. Following the cocktail party there was an elaborate haldi and mehendi ceremony, which took place on October 31st.

The wedding day celebrations started off with the baraat procession, where the groom was seen in a vintage car. Varun Tej was seen in a Manish Malhotra off-white sherwani with heavy golden embroidery, paired with a matching shawl and trousers as well. As for Lavanya, she was seen in a ruby-red Kanchipuram saree with a matching blouse and a custom tissue silk veil as well.

It is understood that there would be a wedding reception which would be hosted on November 5th in Hyderabad, where friends from the industry, politicians and other renowned people from Hyderabad would be invited.

ALSO READ: Varun Tej- Lavanya Tripathi wedding NEW photos: Newly weds tear up to bride's enchanting aisle walk